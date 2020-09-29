First Alert: Sweater weather is here

(KFVS) - If you have been hoping for ‘sweater weather,’ it has arrived.
The Heartland is in store for a crisp fall day.
Wake-up temps are on the chilly side. Temperatures are ranging in the 40s and low 50s.
This afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
There is a small chance for a few sprinkles where there is thicker cloud cover.
Wednesday we will warm back up to our average highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Another cold front will push into the Heartland on Wednesday night, which will keep highs in the 60s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
There is a small chance for an isolated shower when the cold front moves into the region.
Chances of rain return over the weekend.
