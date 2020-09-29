Egyptian Health Department reports 13 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on September 29, 2020, of thirteen more Saline County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o a female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 20s, cases status in progress
o a female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 80s, at home and in isolation
Gallatin County
o a female, under the age of 12, case status in progress
o a male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
White County
o a female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 20s, case status in progress
o a male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 80s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 60s, reported 9/25/2020 has been transferred to their local health department
To date, Saline County has had a total of 360 lab confirmed positives, including four deaths.
White County has had a total of 174 lab-confirmed positives and one death, and Gallatin County has a total of 79 lab confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
