Destructive pranks, stolen political signs reported in McLeansboro, Ill.

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Tricks and treats are part of the spooky Halloween season, but police have a warning for when fall pranks cross the line.
McLeansboro Police want to remind the public that destruction of property will not be tolerated.
This past weekend officers responded to several complaints about juveniles involved in destructive behavior.
Some of the complaints include property being stolen, painted and destroyed. Some of the damage has been to political signs.
Police said the destruction and theft of political signs will not be permitted and those caught could face criminal charges.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.