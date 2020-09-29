A Crisp Fall Morning!

Mainly clear skies allow temperatures to drop into the 40s and low 50s-a crisp morning! There will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through the day with temperatures hanging around the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. There is a small chance of a few sprinkles where thicker clouds are present today. Otherwise, another fall like day is in store.
Winds changing out of the south by tomorrow will help heat us up back near average in the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday prior to a cold front. However, this will not last for long as the front will drop our temperatures back into the 60s for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend. There is a small chance of an isolated showers with this front Wednesday night.
This weekend we will be our next chance of seeing some showers in the forecast.
-Lisa
