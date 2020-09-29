CDC issues guidance for Thanksgiving

(KFVS) - From traveling to sitting at the Thanksgiving dinner table to attending sporting events and Black Friday shopping, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has weighed-in on what’s safest for families amid the coronavirus pandemic.
When it comes to the traditionally big meal with the grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, neighbors and friends, the CDC is suggesting going virtual.
The CDC stated hosting or attending a bigger Thanksgiving gathering should be considered high risk in contracting COVID-19.
The federal health agency is asking families to have a small dinner with only the people in their household.
They recommend having a virtual dinner, delivering non-contact meals to those considered high risk for the illness and sharing recipes with friends and family.
Those traveling during the holiday by car, plane or train are urged to consider the increased risk of getting and spreading the virus. The CDC recommends staying home.
Black Friday shopping in-person and attending a sporting event or a parade also gets a big thumbs down from the CDC.
The agency says these activities are high risk and should be avoided.
They suggest skipping the race in getting the deals at stores by shopping online instead and watching sporting events, parades and movies at home.
