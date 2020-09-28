Williamson Co., Ill. man injured after truck crashes into tree

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Stonefort, Illinois man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night, September 27.
The crash happened on Route 166 near Free Silver Lane shortly after 8:30 p.m.
According to an Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, Christopher C. Deaton, 32, was driving a pickup truck northbound, when for an unknown reason, he traveled off the west side of the roadway, through a ditch and then hit a tree.
An ambulance rushed Deaton to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ISP said Deaton was cited for improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol by driver and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Rte. 166 was closed to traffic until about 10 p.m. to allow crews to clear the crash site and for troopers to investigate.
