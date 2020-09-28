What you need to know Sept. 28

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, September 28.
Monday is starting of rainy, windy and cool.
Rain and a few embedded thunderstorms will continue to move through the Heartland this morning as a cold front pushes through the area.
Storms are not expected to be severe, but it will be windy with gusts up to 25 mph.
Some areas could see a half inch to possibly an inch of rain.
Rain will start to move out of the Heartland by mid-afternoon, but isolated showers and drizzle are possible where thicker cloud cover persists.
This afternoon will be much cooler than yesterday.
High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
The rest of the week will feel like fall with highs mainly in the 60s and lows mainly in the 40s.
The next chance of rain will be by this upcoming weekend.
- President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report Sunday in The New York Times.
- A federal judge on Sunday postponed a Trump administration order that would have banned the popular video sharing app TikTok from U.S. smartphone app stores around midnight.
- A crowd marched in Louisville’s streets for a fifth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
- Federal charges have been announced for a Louisville man who allegedly threatened to shoot police in a livestream.
- Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting during an argument over rental property.
- A death investigation is underway in Perry County, Illinois after a man was found dead in Willisville on Sunday.
- Holiday World closed early for the season on Sunday, due to the ongoing pandemic.
- Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their 9-month-old grandchild over the weekend.
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is backing former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in his first presidential endorsement.
- Officials in the city of Lake Jackson, Texas, issued a disaster declaration on Saturday in response to drinking water contaminated with a brain-eating amoeba.
