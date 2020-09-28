Teen hit by train in Scott City, Mo.

Teen hit by train in Scott City, Mo.
Chief Culler said the crossing gates were down and the train was sounding its horn. (Source: Pixabay)
By Marsha Heller | September 28, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 8:38 AM

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 15-year-old boy was hit by a train in Scott City on Saturday, September 26.

According to Scott City Police Chief Mike Culler, the teen was walking with a bicycle at the Oak Street railroad crossing when he was hit by a train.

Chief Culler said the crossing gates were down and the train was sounding its horn.

Emergency crews attending a nearby community event were able to quickly responded to the teen.

The young man was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Chief Culler said the teen is in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.