Teen hit by train in Scott City, Mo.

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 15-year-old boy was hit by a train in Scott City on Saturday, September 26.
According to Scott City Police Chief Mike Culler, the teen was walking with a bicycle at the Oak Street railroad crossing when he was hit by a train.
Chief Culler said the crossing gates were down and the train was sounding its horn.
Emergency crews attending a nearby community event were able to quickly responded to the teen.
The young man was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
Chief Culler said the teen is in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries.
