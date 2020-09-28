Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 31 new cases of COVID-19

By Amber Ruch | September 28, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 3:55 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Monday, September 28.

The health department said all of the new cases are being isolated. They include:

  • Alexander County: One male 10s, two female 30s, one male 30s, one female 40s, one female 50s, one female 70s
  • Hardin County: One female 20s
  • Johnson County: One female 10s, two males 20s, three males 30s, one female 50s, one male 50s
  • Massac County: One female 50s, one male 50s, one female 60s, one male 60s, one male 70s
  • Pope County: One male 50s, one female 90s
  • Pulaski County: Two males 20s, one male 30s, one male 40s, one male 50s, one female 60s, one male 80s
  • Union County: One male 40s

The health department also reported 13 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 808 in the region.

As of Monday, there are a total of 1,149 cases of COVID-19, with 313 active cases.

County Alexander Hardin Johnson Massac Pope Pulaski Union Total
Total cases 82 38 217 110 26 179 497 1149
Recovered 47 31 117 66 15 140 392 808
Active 34 7 100 42 10 38 82 313
Deaths 1 0 0 2 1 1 20 25
Retracted deaths 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3

