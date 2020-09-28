Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 31 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Monday, September 28.
The health department said all of the new cases are being isolated. They include:
- Alexander County: One male 10s, two female 30s, one male 30s, one female 40s, one female 50s, one female 70s
- Hardin County: One female 20s
- Johnson County: One female 10s, two males 20s, three males 30s, one female 50s, one male 50s
- Massac County: One female 50s, one male 50s, one female 60s, one male 60s, one male 70s
- Pope County: One male 50s, one female 90s
- Pulaski County: Two males 20s, one male 30s, one male 40s, one male 50s, one female 60s, one male 80s
- Union County: One male 40s
The health department also reported 13 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 808 in the region.
As of Monday, there are a total of 1,149 cases of COVID-19, with 313 active cases.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.