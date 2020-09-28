Second man charged with murder in connection to Paducah shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A second man was charged with murder in connection to an August shooting.
Jermaine Harris, 24. of Cairo, was arrested late on Friday afternoon, September 25, by Illinois State Police and U.S. Marshals at a business outside of Carbondale, Ill.
He was arrested on warrants charging him with murder, four counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
Christopher Howard, also of Cairo, was arrested the previous week in Columbia, Mo. on the same charges.
Myree Marshall was previously arrested in Lexington, Ky. on a warrant charging him with two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Marshall was charged with firing the shots that injured Cynthia White and Miranda Williams, both of Paducah.
According to the Paducah Police Department, Keyshawn Childress, 32, of Mounds, Ill., was killed in the August 8 shooting and four others were injured.
Howard and Harris were identified as two of the shooters involved in a gun battle that resulted in the death of Childress.
Demonta Woodward, 21, of Mounds; Keenan A. Parson, 25, of Marion; Cynthia White, 28; and Miranda Williams, 29, both of Paducah, were injured in the shooting.
Police say there was an ongoing, violent feud between two groups of people from Mounds and Cairo. Members of those two groups went to Paducah the evening of August 8 to attend Emancipation Day festivities. Witnesses said those group members encountered each other on Boyd Street and words were exchanged. Several of them then pulled out handguns and multiple shots were fired.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.