Pedestrian hit, killed in Butler Co., Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 56-year-old Fisk, Missouri man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 12:30 p.m. , Steven A. Sherwood was walking in the roadway on Highway 51, approximately two miles south of Fisk, when he was hit by a 2006 GMC Sierra.
Sherwood died at the scene.
The 78-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured.
Several MSHP troopers and a Sgt. with the Major Cash Investigation Unit responded to the crash.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.