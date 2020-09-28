12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, September 28.
On Friday one male under the age of 17, a woman in 30s, a man in his 40s, a male in his 50s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s all tested positive for the virus.
On Saturday, one woman in her 40s and one man in his 40s tested positive for COVID-19.
One woman in her 30s and one woman in her 50s tested positive for the virus on Sunday.
On Monday, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s also tested positive for the virus.
The patients are in isolation and working with the health department.
According to the health department, a total of 356 individuals in Perry County have tested positive for COVID-19, including 16 deaths.
Currently there are 28 active cases and 312 individuals released from isolation.
There have been 5567 negative test results in Perry County, Illinois.
