1,709 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,709 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, September 28, including 13 additional deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 289,639 cases, including 8,614 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 5,520,652 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Illinois.
