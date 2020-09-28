Mayfield, Ky. woman accused of stabbing another woman after ‘heated discussion’

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of stabbing another woman after a “heated discussion” on Monday morning, September 28.
Cherie Zervas, a.k.a. Cherie Dickson, 29, of Mayfield, was arrested for first-degree assault.
According to Mayfield police, they responded to the hospital around 5:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing victim.
The victim reported that she was stabbed after a heated discussion at a friend’s house. The victim and other witnesses stated that Zervas stabbed the victim three times in her leg and once in her arm with an “edged weapon.”
Zervas ran from the scene. Officers found her on Paris Road. She was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
Police say the victim was treated at the emergency room and released.
