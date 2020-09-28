Marshall Co. Health Dept. says it will issue citations to businesses who violate mask mandate

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Due to a recent rise in positive cases and additional deaths, the Marshall County Health Department said it will issue citations to businesses who continue to violate the mask mandate.
According to the health department, there has been an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 and deaths over the last several weeks. Through contact tracing, it identified a particular gathering of people that resulted in six new cases and two additional deaths.
The health department said this highlights the importance of face coverings and social distancing, in addition to good hand hygiene.
In July, Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order mandating the wearing of face coverings. With some exceptions for medical reasons, the executive order requires everyone to a face covering that covers their nose and mouth when they are in the following situations:
- While inside, or waiting in line to enter, any: retail establishment; grocery store; pharmacy; hair salon/barbershop; nail salon/spa; tattoo parlor; child care facility; restaurant or bar (when not seated and consuming food or beverage); health care setting, or; any other indoor public space in which it is difficult to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from all individuals who are not members of that person’s household
- While in outdoor public spaces in which the person cannot maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from all individuals who are not members of the person’s household and is not otherwise covered by previously issued guidance
According to the health department, individuals or businesses who violate the executive order are subject to citations as follows: a warning for the first offense, a fine of $50 for the second offense, $75 for the third offense, and $100 for each subsequent offense.
Businesses who refuse to enforce the order may also be subject to closure.
Local health departments are responsible for issuing the citations.
