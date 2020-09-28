Marshall Co. Enforces Mask Mandate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Marshall County Health Department is encouraging its residents to take the corona virus seriously. After two recent covid19 deaths, and an increase in positive cases, city officials will enforce governor Beshear’s Kentucky state mask mandate.
“We want to collaborate with everyone. We want to partner with folks out there to make sure that we are doing everything we can to stop this.”
Marshal County public health director Billy Pitts says, officials will take immediate action on people and businesses who are not properly enforcing the Governors orders.
“We are at about 300 cases and there are four deaths. We had two previous, up to this last incident. But then these last two were amongst a specific group that this really could have been avoided.”
He says in the last couple of weeks, there was a public gathering of individuals who were not wearing masks, and several of them tested positive for covid19.
" But this particular instance, it just hit me that OK this really could have been stopped before this happened if one, the persons individually made sure that they social distanced, and that they not wore masks, and or if the businesses had enforced the orders."
Pitts says it was the health departments contract tracing that lead officials back to the social gathering and the root of the recent problem.
“We took it serious and this is a wakeup call for us. We want to make sure that Marshall County is on top of this. We don’t want it happening again.”
Which is why he took to social media, to inform county residents of the stiffer mandate enforcement.
“We have done a fantastic job, but now is not the time to let our guard down. We need to continue to wear our masks and continue to social distance and continue to use the hand hygiene and things like that. To not only protect ourselves, but to protect our families, protect our friends, protect our community members. Especially those that are vulnerable.”
Pitts tells KFVS12, Marshall County individuals who violate the executive order are subject to citations and a fine from fifty to one hundred dollars and businesses are subject to closure.
