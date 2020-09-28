2020 Lake Of The Ozarks Offshore Powerboat Race navigational information announced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced navigational restrictions for The Lake of the Ozarks Offshore Powerboat Race on October 2-3, 2020.
This two-day event involves high-speed boat races, which will be held between the five-mile mark and nine-mile mark of the main channel.
The race occurs from approximately 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 2, and 3-6 p.m. on October 3.
Boating traffic will be restricted to idle speed from the five-mile mark to the nine-mile mark, as well as extended to the one-half mile mark of the Gravois Arm.
The idle speed restriction will remain in place for approximately 30 minutes after the last race.
Every attempt will be made to minimize inconvenience to boaters navigating near the race, but everyone should expect congestion in the area.
There will be approximately a 100′ buffer zone maintained between the course perimeter buoy markers and the spectator boats.
Spectator boats will be allowed to anchor in locations which do not restrict the normal flow of traffic around the event.
Troopers, as well as event volunteers, will be located around the course to assist boaters in locating the designated areas for spectator anchoring.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds boaters to use heightened caution while exiting the area following the event due to conditions caused by the heavy boat traffic.
