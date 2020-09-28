Jackson County Health Department to offer flu vaccinations

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) is now providing flu shots by appointment, either inside the health department or at one of several drive thru clinics.
Appointments for the drive thru can be made on the JCHD website (www.jchdonline.org) by clicking on the “Flu 2020” tab.
Appointments can also be made by calling the health department at 618-684-3143, Ext. 150.
An annual flu shot is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age.
It takes up to two weeks for protection to develop after the vaccination.
“High dose” flu vaccine is available for those age 65 years and older.
The flu vaccination is free for anyone with Medicare B, Medicaid, State employees, and State retirees upon presentation of their insurance cards.
The health department also accepts most types of health insurance, so please bring your insurance card at the time of service.
Vaccination fees can also be paid by cash or check.
Debit or credit cards are only able to be accepted at the health department location, 415 Health Department Road, Murphysboro, Illinois.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.