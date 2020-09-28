Jackson Co. reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified of two more Jackson County residents who have contracted COVID-19.
The individuals are as follows:
- Male – one in his twenties, and one in his sixties.
They are being placed in isolation.
Thirty-five active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 1,269 confirmed cases in the county, including 24 related deaths.
Seven more individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,210 individuals.
