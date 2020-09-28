2 injured in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Saturday that injured two people.
Officers were called to the 800 block of West High Street around 2:49 a.m. to a report of shots fired.
While responding to the scene, officers learned two victims with gunshot wounds arrived at an area hospital.
Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Investigators learned the victims were in a vehicle when some unknown suspects in a black vehicle fired several shots towards them.
The suspect vehicle left the scene. The direction of travel is unknown.
Police said the investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
