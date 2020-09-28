I-57 expansion project continues in southern Ill.

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation says five of the six Interstate 57 expansion segments ongoing, while one is finished.
The project is from Mount Vernon to Johnston City, and was separated into six segments. It included a total investment of $257.8 million for southern Illinois, with $224 million coming from Governor JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.
IDOT said five of the six I-57 expansion segments were ongoing or upcoming, with one finished. Each segment includes widening I-57 to three lanes in each direction and replacing key bridges:
- Milepost 63 to milepost 66 with new structures over Pond Creek, scheduled for completion in the fall of 2022
- Milepost 67 to milepost 75 with new structures over Big Muddy River, scheduled to start in 2022
- Milepost 75 to milepost 85 with new structures over Marcum Branch and Gun Creek, scheduled to start in 2024
- Milepost 85 to milepost 92 with new structures over Dodds Creek, scheduled to start in 2023
- Milepost 58.6 to milepost 63 widening to three lanes in each direction was completed in fall 2020
- The reconstruction of the I-57/64/Illinois 15 interchange is scheduled to start in 2025
In addition, IDOT announced a major renovation of the Trail of Tears rest areas on I-57 in Union County, which includes expanding and enhancing truck parking.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow for extra time when traveling through these and all other work zones.
