I-24 eastbound blocked in work zone due to a vehicle with an oversized load

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 is blocked near the 60 mile marker in Trigg County.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a vehicle with an oversized load traveled into a work zone between the 52 and the 65 mile marker and ripped up guardrail at several bridges.
The work zone has a strict 12 foot maximum load width for eastbound traffic and a strict 15 foot maximum load with for westbound traffic.
KYTC expects the area to be blocked at least until 1:15 p.m. A guardrail repair crew is expected to have the damage fixed by this set time.
Eastbound drivers on I-24 should expect a temporary detour at the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange.
This detour follows KY 93 South to KY 139 South through Cadiz, to take U.S. 68 East to return to I-24 at Cadiz Exit 63.
Drivers from the Paducah and Calvert City area can avoid some of the traffic backup by taking the following alternate route: I-24 Exit 25 to I-69 South to the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 interchange to follow U.S. 68 east to return to Cadiz Exit 65.
This alternate route adds 8 minutes of travel time, but avoids the current traffic issues along the main detour.
