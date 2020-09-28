Hundreds of motorcyclists participate in memorial run for disabled veterans

SCOTT COUNTY and CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of motorcyclists participated in a poker run to benefit disabled American veterans.
The Bill Wooten Memorial Run for Disabled Veterans was held on Sunday, September 27.
The benefit started at the Lawless Harley Davidson store in Scott City and ended at the bayou in Pocahontas.
Organizers said at least 250 motorcyclists participated in the event.
Commander Pat Aldridge of the Cape Girardeau County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 16 said the money raised in the run will support disabled veterans in any way it can.
“To raise funds for disabled American veterans, we are completely non-profit every dollar we make goes to taking care of veterans, building them wheelchair ramps for their homes so they can stay in their homes, driving by, they need gasoline money to make it to a post or to make it home, we will write them a check and get them on home,” said Aldridge.
In addition to the $15 entry fee for single riders, proceeds from raffles held during the run will also go towards helping disabled veterans.
