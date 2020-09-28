Holiday World closes early due to COVID-19, concludes 2020 season

“Given the context and given the things that are reopening, I think we’re still very comfortable with our decision to go ahead and close for the season," Koch said. "There’s so many unpredictable things this year with COVID-19. We just wanted to be safe and be closed for the season. That’s why we made that decision so early - we really wanted to make sure everyone knew so they could get out here. At the end of the day, we’re just so grateful that people we’re able to come here and make some happy memories.”