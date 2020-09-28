Holiday World closes early due to COVID-19, concludes 2020 season

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officially closed for the season on Sunday.
The park normally stays open through October, but decided to shut down operations this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Owner and Director of Communications Leah Koch says that park officials decided to close early because they would not have been able to open the corn maze, hayrides or haunted houses with COVID-19 guidelines.
Holiday World opened its doors one month later than usual for the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The amusement park issued a lot of new safety protocols to make sure guests had fun while staying safe this season.
“Given the context and given the things that are reopening, I think we’re still very comfortable with our decision to go ahead and close for the season," Koch said. "There’s so many unpredictable things this year with COVID-19. We just wanted to be safe and be closed for the season. That’s why we made that decision so early - we really wanted to make sure everyone knew so they could get out here. At the end of the day, we’re just so grateful that people we’re able to come here and make some happy memories.”
Koch told 14 News she’s looking forward to celebrating the park’s 75th anniversary next season, and hopeful they can bring back all the normal attractions.
