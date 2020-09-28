Graves Co. reports 12 more COVID-19 cases

The Graves County Health Department announced twelve more cases of COVID-19 on Monday. (Source: Live 5)
By Jessica Ladd | September 28, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 4:36 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced twelve more cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The case details are below.

  • One woman in her 20s
  • One man in his 70s
  • Two males in their teen’s
  • One man in his 50s
  • One woman in her 50s
  • One woman in her 80s
  • One woman in her 70s
  • Two women in their 30s
  • One man in his 20s
  • One female in her teen’s

All the individuals are in isolation.

To date, there have been 733 confirmed cases in Graves County.

