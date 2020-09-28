Graves Co. reports 12 more COVID-19 cases

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced twelve more cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The case details are below.
- One woman in her 20s
- One man in his 70s
- Two males in their teen’s
- One man in his 50s
- One woman in her 50s
- One woman in her 80s
- One woman in her 70s
- Two women in their 30s
- One man in his 20s
- One female in her teen’s
All the individuals are in isolation.
To date, there have been 733 confirmed cases in Graves County.
