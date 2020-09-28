Gov. Parson announces expansion of Mo. COVID-19 dashboards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced the state of Missouri has expanded its COVID-19 dashboards.
The new dashboards, now located on the website, include multiple charts, maps and measures about COVID-19 and its impact in the state.
Additional improvements for mobile viewing of the dashboards will come later in the week.
“We are committed to giving Missourians the most accurate, up-to-date information as possible regarding COVID-19 in our state,” Governor Parson said. “With easy access to information through the dashboards, every citizen can contribute to our Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.”
Also on Monday, September 28, the governor gave an update on his and the first lady’s health.
They have been quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 23.
Governor Parson is scheduled to give a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, September 30.
