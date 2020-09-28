Freedom Ride for 45 held in Cape Girardeau Co., Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of motorcycles, Jeeps and other vehicles participated in a rolling event in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday, September 27.
Drivers, riders and passengers took part in the Freedom Ride for 45.
The event was held to show support for President Trump and American freedoms.
The ride started at 3 p.m. at the parking lot next to the Knight’s of Columbus building in Downtown Cape Girardeau and ended in Jackson at the the Iron Mountain Railway.
