Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
September 28, 2020

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19, including one additional death, in the region on Monday, September 28.

The newly reported death was a woman in her 80s from Franklin County who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The health department said the positive cases are being isolated. They include:

Franklin County

  • Females - one in their 20s
  • Males - one in their 30s

Williamson County

  • Females - one in their 30s
  • Males - one in their 20s

As of Monday, a total of 1,422 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Williamson County, including 48 deaths and 751 recoveries. In Franklin County, a total of 550 cases of COVID-19 were reported, including four deaths and 306 recoveries.

