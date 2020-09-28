Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19, including one additional death, in the region on Monday, September 28.
The newly reported death was a woman in her 80s from Franklin County who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The health department said the positive cases are being isolated. They include:
Franklin County
- Females - one in their 20s
- Males - one in their 30s
Williamson County
- Females - one in their 30s
- Males - one in their 20s
As of Monday, a total of 1,422 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Williamson County, including 48 deaths and 751 recoveries. In Franklin County, a total of 550 cases of COVID-19 were reported, including four deaths and 306 recoveries.
