Former U.S. Congressman Glenn Poshard and wife march at 40 different southern Ill. courthouses

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Glenn and Jo Poshard say they always to want to give back to their communities.
This year, the former U.S. congressman and his wife are on a different mission. They are leading marches at 40 different southern Illinois courthouses to deliver a message of unity.
“We want to tone done the reuttering. To help people see once again that we have to care for each other we have to love each other as Americans.”
On Monday morning, the Poshards began their marching tour at the Jackson County Courthouse in Murphysboro.
“We’re trying to go to the courthouses because this is where the seed of our law is in each county."
Shirley and George Everingham joined the march after turning in their early voting ballot.
“We thought we would stand with all these people that want to make sure that our freedom rings.”
The Everinghams have one goal in participating in this march.
“We hope to accomplish some of what Glenn wants to start. Inviting people to to recognize that we all need to stand together.”
Poshard said the violence and hatred prevents change. That’s why they are out protesting to make changes in the community.
“And we can’t achieve those things life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, the equality of all men. We can’t achieve those if we are all hating each other.”
The Poshards are retired teachers and using their passion to educate and lead for a different cause.
“To talk about nonviolence and talk about our freedoms. And so that’s why we chose to do it. We’re just hearing so much talk about violence and this isn’t America, this isn’t who we are.”
