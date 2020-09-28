First Alert: Rainy, windy, cool morning

(KFVS) - Monday is starting of rainy, windy and cool.
Rain and a few embedded thunderstorms will continue to move through the Heartland this morning as a cold front pushes through the area.
Storms are not expected to be severe, but it will be windy with gusts up to 25 mph.
Some areas could see a half inch to possibly an inch of rain.
Rain will start to move out of the Heartland by mid-afternoon, but isolated showers and drizzle are possible where thicker cloud cover persists.
This afternoon will be much cooler than yesterday.
High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
The rest of the week will feel like fall with highs mainly in the 60s and lows mainly in the 40s.
The next chance of rain will be by this upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.