Egyptian Health Dept. reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Saline County on Monday, September 28.
The new cases in Saline County include:
- a female in her 20s - at home in isolation
- a female in her 30s - case status in progress
- a male in his 30s - at home in isolation
- a man in his 30s - at home in isolation
- a female in her 40s - at home in isolation
- a male in his 40s - at home in isolation
- a female in her 60s - at home in isolation
- a female in her 70s - hospitalized
As of Monday, the health department said Saline County has a total of 353 cases of COVID-19, including four deaths; White County has a total of 171 cases and one death; and Gallatin County has a total of 77 cases and two deaths.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.