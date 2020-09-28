Egyptian Health Dept. reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

By Amber Ruch | September 28, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 4:20 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Saline County on Monday, September 28.

The new cases in Saline County include:

  • a female in her 20s - at home in isolation
  • a female in her 30s - case status in progress
  • a male in his 30s - at home in isolation
  • a man in his 30s - at home in isolation
  • a female in her 40s - at home in isolation
  • a male in his 40s - at home in isolation
  • a female in her 60s - at home in isolation
  • a female in her 70s - hospitalized

As of Monday, the health department said Saline County has a total of 353 cases of COVID-19, including four deaths; White County has a total of 171 cases and one death; and Gallatin County has a total of 77 cases and two deaths.

