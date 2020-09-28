Drive-thru school supply event to be held at Shawnee Community College

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A drive-thru school supply event will be held on the main campus of the Shawnee Community College.
It will be October 6-7 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The school supply distribution is open to current education and talent search students at elementary, middle and high schools located in the Shawnee Community College district.
Speaking on behalf of the the Education and Talent Search Program, Assistant Educational Talent Search Director James Walton said, “Our goal is to provide increased opportunity for student success in our region. Having the opportunity to ensure that students in our area are adequately supplied with materials they need to succeed in school truly helps us fulfill our mission.”
For more information about the upcoming drive-thru school supply distribution, you can email evelynd@shawneecc.edu or call 618-634-3204.
