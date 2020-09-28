COVID-19 community testing in Bollinger, Wayne Counties

SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is partnering with the Missouri National Guard and area health departments to hold free COVID-19 testing events.
In southeast Missouri, the following will be held:
- October 10 - Bollinger County Health Department in Marble Hill from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- October 12 - Wayne County Courthouse in Greenville from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The test is a PCR test done by a nasal swab. This is not an antigen or antibody test.
