COVID-19 community testing in Bollinger, Wayne Counties
By Amber Ruch | September 28, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 5:11 PM

SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is partnering with the Missouri National Guard and area health departments to hold free COVID-19 testing events.

In southeast Missouri, the following will be held:

  • October 10 - Bollinger County Health Department in Marble Hill from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • October 12 - Wayne County Courthouse in Greenville from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can click here to register.

The test is a PCR test done by a nasal swab. This is not an antigen or antibody test.

