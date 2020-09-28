Cooler weather sticks around most of the week

The rain will continue to push out of the Heartland through the early afternoon hours. While sunshine will return for much of the Heartland for a brief period, more clouds will build back into the northern parts of the area this afternoon. Tonight lows will dip into the 40s. Tuesday will be another cooler day across the Heartland with a mix of sun and clouds expected. More clouds expected in the eastern half of the Heartland, under these clouds a few showers possible too. Highs will be in the 60s. The warmest day of the week will come on Wednesday, when a full day of sunshine returns to the area. More cooler air sinks back into the Heartland by the end of the workweek and beginning of the weekend.