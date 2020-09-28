Cooler air across the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. Cooler, drier air is in place across the Heartland this evening. We are seeing a few clouds, but skies will become mostly clear later this evening. Temperatures are cooling into the 50s at this time. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 40s.
Tuesday will start off mostly sunny, but we will see a few clouds develop during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s.
We will see a warm up on Wednesday ahead of our next front. This front will move through the area on the dry side and bring much cooler weather towards the end of the week.
