Cloudy, Cool, and Rainy Morning

Rain and a few embedded thunderstorms will continue to move through the Heartland this morning. Breezy conditions will accompany this behind a cold front with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will start off cool in the 50s and 60s and only warming into around the mid 60s by the afternoon. Northern areas of southeast Missouri may start to see a bit of sunshine as clouds are expected to move out since these areas will be furthest from the front during the afternoon. Isolated showers/rain drops can still be expected anywhere though where thicker clouds persist. Well needed rain could bring another half an inch to possibly an inch where heaver rain falls.