7th annual ‘Nolan Weber Believers’ 5K held in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 7th annual “Nolan Weber Believers” 5K kicked off Saturday morning.
Nearly 200 runners participated, and many more joined in virtually.
The runners showed their support for the Weber family by honoring Nolan Weber, who passed away from brain cancer, and to help other families battling cancer as well.
The Weber family and the Jackson community did not stop believing in Nolan as he surpassed the odds given to him from doctors.
Nolan graduated high school, but passed away in December 2013, after living three years with brain cancer.
Now, the 5K is held in his memory.
Because it was scheduled during the pandemic, Nolan’s family initially worried they might need to cancel the event.
“It is our single biggest fundraiser of the year, so it really does impact us if we didn’t have it, and we were, our hope is that no child or family in the area has a need for us. And we pray and hope for that. We’re small and limited on what we can do, but we’re here for those families,” they said.
Believing Beyond- The Nolan Weber Foundation gives back to children and families battling cancer and other illness with financial, spiritual and emotional support.
