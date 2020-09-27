Security check leads to drug arrest

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On September 26, 2020, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a Calloway County Deputy Sheriff conducted a security check of the property around a business in the community of Stella.
During the check, the Deputy located a female walking around the closed business.
Upon further investigation, the Deputy was able to confirm the female was in possession of methamphetamine, various items of drug paraphernalia, and was wanted on two outstanding warrants.
Shanna Randolph, age 35, of Kirksey, Kentucky was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Class D Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor).
Randolph was also served with the two outstanding warrants, each for Failure to Appear.
Randolph was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
