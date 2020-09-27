Perry County Ill. death investigation

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Sheriff Office is conducting a death investigation from an incident that occurred at 1322 Broadway in Willisville, Illinois.
Gary Schultz, 37, of Willisville was found unresponsive.
Pinckneyville Ambulance, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, and Willisville First Responders responded to the scene.
Schultz was deceased at the scene.
Foul play is not being considered.
A death investigation continues involving the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Perry County Coroner’s Office.
