Millersville church held prayer vigil for nation

MILLERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The First Baptist Church held a prayer meeting for the nation on Saturday, September 26.
The pastor said in a time of so much negativity and uncertainty, now is the best time to spread hope for tomorrow and positivity.
“It’s just a time for us to come together as Christians, to pray for unity in our nation," the pastor said. "We know it’s divided right now on many issues and topics. This is certainly not a political rally. I view this as nothing more and nothing less than Christians exercising their faith and coming together.”
Those who attended the event in the church’s parking lot also listened to live music.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.