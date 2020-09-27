Gov. Beshear: 456 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 3 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear provided another update on the commonwealth’s fight against the novel coronavirus.
The governor provided an update from his office, stating more needs to be done to prevent the spread and to regain parts of Kentuckians lives that have been on hold.
“If we want to protect each other and our economy, if we want to get our kids back to school, the message is clear for Team Kentucky: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly and avoid crowds,” Beshear said.
Sunday’s update confirmed 456 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, with 60 of those cases reported as children aged 18 or under. The youngest case was a 2-month-old.
Beshear also confirmed three new deaths Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky to 1,157.
Some information will be delayed until Monday due to limited reporting on Sundays.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.