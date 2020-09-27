First Alert: Warm and dry Sunday

(KFVS) - Today will be warm and dry.
Highs should make it into the low to mid 80s….with partly cloudy skies and a bit of a southwest breeze.
By about sunset clouds and a few showers will be approaching from the northwest….and our strong cold front will be sliding southeast across the region overnight with rain and embedded thundershowers.
The greatest chance of rain looks to be between about midnight tonight and noon Monday.
Our highs next week will be in the 60s and 70s…with lows mainly in the 40s.
A couple of mornings could be quite chilly, with clear skies and light winds.
