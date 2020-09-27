First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re going to finish out the weekend with one more dry, warm day before the pattern shifts and we get into some serious fall weather for the upcoming work week. Highs today should make it into the low to mid 80s….with partly cloudy skies and a bit of a southwest breeze. By about sunset clouds and a few showers will be approaching from the northwest….and our strong cold front will be sliding southeast across the region overnight with rain and embedded thundershowers. The greatest chance of rain looks to be between about midnight tonight and noon Monday. Rainfall amounts look moderate…an inch or less….but this represents the only significant chance of rain for the next week or so.
For the upcoming week we' re back to this season’s favorite pattern: a ridge in the west and a trough in the east. This will bring more record heat and wildfire conditions to the west….but cool weather to the Midwest and northeast. Our highs next week will be in the 60s and 70s…with lows mainly in the 40s. A couple of mornings could be quite chilly, with clear skies and light winds. By next weekend we’ll start to flatten out again with gradually moderating temps for the first weekend of October.
