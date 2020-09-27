First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re going to finish out the weekend with one more dry, warm day before the pattern shifts and we get into some serious fall weather for the upcoming work week. Highs today should make it into the low to mid 80s….with partly cloudy skies and a bit of a southwest breeze. By about sunset clouds and a few showers will be approaching from the northwest….and our strong cold front will be sliding southeast across the region overnight with rain and embedded thundershowers. The greatest chance of rain looks to be between about midnight tonight and noon Monday. Rainfall amounts look moderate…an inch or less….but this represents the only significant chance of rain for the next week or so.