First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a warm, dry weekend major changes on the way as a strong upper trough drives a strong cold front through the Heartland tonight Clouds and precip will move in from the northwest overnight….with rain becoming mostly likely after midnight. There could be a few embedded thundershowers but severe storms are not expected. Winds will become northwesterly and become gusty as cooler air blows in….by daybreak Monday it is likely to be wet, cool and windy….with air temperatures dropping into the 50s. Rain looks to move out by about mid-day Monday, but even with some afternoon sunshine it will stay cool and breezy with afternoon highs mainly in the 60s.