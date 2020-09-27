First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a warm, dry weekend major changes on the way as a strong upper trough drives a strong cold front through the Heartland tonight Clouds and precip will move in from the northwest overnight….with rain becoming mostly likely after midnight. There could be a few embedded thundershowers but severe storms are not expected. Winds will become northwesterly and become gusty as cooler air blows in….by daybreak Monday it is likely to be wet, cool and windy….with air temperatures dropping into the 50s. Rain looks to move out by about mid-day Monday, but even with some afternoon sunshine it will stay cool and breezy with afternoon highs mainly in the 60s.
The upcoming work week will feature a high-amplitude western ridge/eastern trough pattern….the favored pattern of this year. This will mean more record heat and wildfire issues in the west….but a real touch of fall in the Midwest and east. Most of the upcoming work week will be cool and dry…with highs mainly in the 60s and lows mainly in the 40s! West winds ahead of a dry front may warm it into the 70s Wednesday afternoon, but another surge of cooler air will blow in for the end of the week…and the chilliest mornings may be Friday and Saturday, with lows dropping below 40° in a few locations.
