Fatal crash in Wayne Co. Ill.

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is dead following a crash in Wayne County.
The crash occurred on County Road 16 East of County Road 1100 E Saturday night.
A Black Nissan driven by a 69-year-old male from West Salem, Illinois was traveling eastbound on County Road 16, East of County Road 1100 East.
The Nissan entered a ditch on the South side of the roadway and traveled through the ditch eastbound.
The vehicle exited the ditch and traveled northeast across County Highway 16.
The Nissan then entered the ditch on the northside of County Highway 16, striking a culvert on the other side and came to rest in to a corn field.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity isn’t being released at this time.
