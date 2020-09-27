Egyptian Health Department reports 4 more COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Department reports 4 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department was notified on September 27, 2020, of four Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: KSLA)
By Jessica Ladd | September 27, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 1:57 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on September 27, 2020, of four Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation

White County

  • One male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 345 lab confirmed positives, including four deaths.

White County has had a total of 171 lab-confirmed positives and one death, and Gallatin County has a total of 77 lab confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.