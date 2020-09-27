Egyptian Health Department reports 4 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on September 27, 2020, of four Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- One male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
- One female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
White County
- One male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
- One male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 345 lab confirmed positives, including four deaths.
White County has had a total of 171 lab-confirmed positives and one death, and Gallatin County has a total of 77 lab confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
