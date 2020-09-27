Brewery holds ‘Un-Fair’ after community fair canceled due to COVID-19

ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - While the East Perry Community Fair was canceled due to COVID-19, one brewery still wanted to celebrate.
Thousands of people would have visited the town of Altenburg the last weekend in September, but the pandemic forced organizers to cancel the fair.
The Saxony Hills Brewery held what they called an “Un-Fair.” It was a way to enjoy the scenery, visit with friends and family and have some great food and fu.
“It’s a homecoming, and all of a sudden it’s just not the same this time of year," said resident Gerard Fiehler. "What everyone’s saying is look how beautiful it is. The last two years it rained at the fair.”
According to the brewery manager, on a normal fair weekend, around 20,000-25,000 people visit the small town of around 30 people.
