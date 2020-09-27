Bi-County Health reports 19 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
Females: Two in their 30s, three in their 40s, and one in their 70s
Males: One teenager, one in their 40s, and one in their 80s
Williamson County
Males: One child under 10, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, and one in their 70s
Females: One tween, one in their 30s, one in their 60s, and one in their 70s
To date, there have been a total of 1420 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 548 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 48 deaths in Williamson County and three deaths in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 751 have recovered in Williamson County and 306 have recovered in Franklin County.
