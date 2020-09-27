Bi-County Health reports 19 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | September 27, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 1:15 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

Females: Two in their 30s, three in their 40s, and one in their 70s

Males: One teenager, one in their 40s, and one in their 80s

Williamson County

Males: One child under 10, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, and one in their 70s

Females: One tween, one in their 30s, one in their 60s, and one in their 70s

To date, there have been a total of 1420 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 548 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 48 deaths in Williamson County and three deaths in Franklin County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 751 have recovered in Williamson County and 306 have recovered in Franklin County.

