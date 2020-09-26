Murray man arrested for drunk driving after single car crash

A single vehicle injury accident on Gibbs Store Road. (Source: Calloway County Sheriff’s Office)
By Ashley Smith | September 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 10:30 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Calloway County Deputies have arrested Jamie Dunn, or Murray for driving under the influence, 2nd offense with aggravating circumstances, after he crashed his car into a guard rail.

Dunn crashed his white Ford Ranger truck into a guard rail on Gibbs Store Road. The truck ended up in a creek.

Calloway County Fire-Rescue assisted in freeing Dunn from his car.

Dunn was treated for minor injuries.

The Sheriff would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver.

