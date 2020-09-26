First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Another high amplitude jet stream pattern will be developing for next week, resulting in record heat and more fires our west, but cooler and ‘fall-like’ conditions here in our area. An upper trough and cold front on Monday will bring a good chance of rain and maybe a bit of thunder: it’s looking like Monday will be quite cool and wet…with daytime temps mainly below 70°! The rest of the week is looking mostly dry but unseasonably cool thanks to strong northwest flow….with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s and 70s.