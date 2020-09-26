First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A stubborn area of low clouds over our region early this morning should finally get mixed out today as the weather pattern gets a bit more active. This should lead to a breezy and warmer afternoon, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tonight and Sunday should then remain mostly clear and dry, with highs on Sunday reaching the low to mid 80s….before the pattern turns much cooler again for next week.
Another high amplitude jet stream pattern will be developing for next week, resulting in record heat and more fires our west, but cooler and ‘fall-like’ conditions here in our area. An upper trough and cold front on Monday will bring a good chance of rain and maybe a bit of thunder: it’s looking like Monday will be quite cool and wet…with daytime temps mainly below 70°! The rest of the week is looking mostly dry but unseasonably cool thanks to strong northwest flow….with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s and 70s.
